A public health alert for Park Street Deli Frozen Stuffed Chicken Breast (chicken breast stuffed with broccoli) has been issued by the USDA because a processing deviation undercooked the chicken, which is labeled as ready to eat. This product should not be eaten because of this issue. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the consumption of this product have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for sale. the ready to eat broccoli stuffed chicken breast was produced on December 3, 2022. It is 16 ounce (1 pound) vacuum sealed trays containing Park Street Deli Broccoli Stuffed Chicken Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Hand Stuffed with Broccoli & Cheddar au Gratin. The use by date stamped on the label is 1/30/2023.

This product has the establishment number “P-8334” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The Park Street Deli Frozen Stuffed Chicken Breast product was shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The recall was triggered when consumers reported to the company that the product, which is labeled as fully cooked, appeared raw. There are microwave instructions on this product. And microwaving raw frozen stuffed chicken breasts can be problematic because of cold spots in that appliance.

FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ freezers. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.