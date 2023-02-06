Bistro to Go, Other Sandwich Brands Recalled For Listeria

by

Bistro to Go and other sandwich, salad, and snack brands including Fresh Creative Cuisine, InReach, Quick & Fresh, Orchard Bistro, Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, and Westin Label, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, Maryland.

These products were sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 in these states: Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. They were sold in retail stores, in vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers.

The recalled products include sandwiches, snacks, yogurt, wraps, salads, fresh fruit, and desserts. All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine Label or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell by date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023.

You can see the hundreds of recalled products, along with the brand name, UPC number, and expiration date range, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled retail products are Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant, Bacon, Egg & Pepperjack Cheese Bialy, Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat, Turkey Wheat Wedge, Peanut Butter & Jelly Wheat Wedge, Fresh Grapes, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, Peppered Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll, Santa Fe Chicken Panini, Blueberry Muffin, Iced Lemon Load, and Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwich, among others..

Fresh Creative Cuisine White catering items that are included in this recall include Fall Cheese & Fruit Plate, French Omelette & Potatoes, Greek Mezza Plate, and Monte Cristo Sandwich & Cantaloupe, among others.

The recall was triggered when the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No photos of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Then clean your refrigerator or wherever you stored the products with a mild bleach solution.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you start feeling sick, see your doctor.