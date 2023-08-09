Zespri Organic Green Kiwifruit Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Zespri Organic Green Kiwifruit is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this fruit. The recalling firm is David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC of Seattle, Washington.

The recalled product is Zespri organic green kiwifruit that is grown in New Zealand. The fruit is exported to North America and repacked locally. It is packaged in one pound clear plastic clamshell containers with the Zespri brand. The UPC number for this product is 8 18849 02009 3. And the GTIN bar code is 9400 9552.

The fruit was shipped between June 14 and July 7, 2023. It was sold at the retail level in these states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Any Zespri kiwifruit sold in other states is not subject to this recall.

The kiwifruit from that company that was shipped after August 7, 2023 with a white sticker that has the Work Order (WO) number and “Packed on” date is not affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling that was conducted by the Kentucky Department of Public Health on July 7, 2023. Since the company was notified about the positive test result on August 3, 2023, the company has worked with Zespri to trace the product to two grower lots and immediately stopped the distribution of the kiwi from those lots.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the kiwifruit away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.