Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this popcorn. The recalling firm is Bickel’s Snack Foods of York, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn. Two lots of this product are included in this recall. It was sold to a single distributor in Georgia and is for sale in various retail stores.

The popcorn is packaged in 8 ounce clear plastic bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 70175 06021. The use by dates and lot code combinations for this item are 20 NOV 23 Z4 E1 and 27 NOV 23 Z4 E1. That information is printed on the front of the package above the label. No product photo was included in the recall notice.

No other products or lot codes are affected by this recall. The problem occurred when Cheddar Flavored Popcorn was inadvertently packed into bags that were labeled as Butter Flavored Popcorn. The problem was identified by a store employee who then alerted the manufacturer.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the popcorn away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.