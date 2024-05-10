Goya Red Kidney Beans Recalled For Leaking Bulging Cans

by

Goya Red Kidney Beans are being recalled because some cans are bulging and swollen, and may be leaking. Because this recall notice wasn’t posted on the regular FDA recall web site, but instead on the FDA’s Enforcment Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Tradewind Foods de Puerto Rico Inc. of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

There could be many reasons why cans are bulging and leaking, according to the FDA, such as microbial spoilage and the production of gas, overfilling, defects, punctures, and rough handling. The most serious problem could be contamination with Clostridium botulinum spores that produce botulism toxins, which can be fatal when ingested.

The recalled product was sold in Puerto Rico and St. Croix at the retail level. The recalled item is Goya Red Kidney Beans that are packaged in metal cans that weigh 15.5 ounces (439 grams). There are 24 cans packaged in each case. The code for this item is A2402-8BB, and the expiration date stamped on the product label is 03/04/2029.

The recall was triggered when an FDA inspector found the swollen and leaking cans during a routine inspection. There are 1349 cases of this products that are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly first. You can throw the kidney beans away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.