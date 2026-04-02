Rosabella Moringa Drug Resistant Salmonella Outbreak Grows

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The Rosabella moringa drug resistant Salmonella outbreak has grown to include 10 patients in eight states, according to the CDC. That is an increase of three more patients and one more state since the last update was issued on February 13, 2026. The new state is Virginia. The moringa powder capsules were distributed by Ambrosia Brands LLC. The outbreak is over.

The case count by state is Arizona (1), Florida (1), Iowa (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (2), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (2). Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from September 26, 2025 through January 8, 2026. The patient age range is from 61 to 78 years.

Public health officials have interviewed patients about what they ate the week before they got sick. Of the eight people interviewed, seven, or 88%, reported consuming Rosabella moringa powder capsules. And the Indiana Department of Health collected unopened product samples from a sick person’s home. This sample tested positive for Salmonella Newport and according to WGS analysis, it was the same strain of Salmonella Newport causing illnesses in this outbreak.

There are two strains of Salmonella in this outbreak. The Salmonella Newport is resistant to all first-line and alternative antibiotic recommended for the treatment of this type of infection. That means that these infections are very difficult to treat. The bacteria in all nine samples is resistant or non-susceptible to amoxicillin-clavulanic acid, ampicillin, azithromycin, cefoxitin, ceftiofur, ceftriaxone, chloramphenicol, ciprofloxacin, gentamicin, hygromycin, kanamycin, meropenem, streptomycin, sulfisoxazole, and tetracycline. Seven of the samples are resistant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, and one sample is resistant to colistin.

Two people are sick with Salmonella Kentucky bacteria. That bacteria is resistant to ampicillin, azithromycin, ceftiofur, ceftriaxone, chloramphenicol, ciprofloxacin, fosfomycin, gentamicin, hygromycin, kanamycin, streptomycin, sulfisoxazole, tetracycline, and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole.

Some lots of Rosabella moringa powder capsules have been recalled. If you bought any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you did consume these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.