LEAN apco Premium Chorizo Recalled For Foreign Material

LEAN apco Premium Chorizo is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of hard plastic and metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is apco Brand Meats.

The recalled product was produced on February 12, 2024. It is 12 ounce (340 gram) vacuum sealed packages that contain LEAN apco Meats all natural premium chorizo. This product has the best by date of 5/12/24.

The chorizo has the establishment number EST. 602 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chorizo was sold at HEB grocery stores in Texas.

The recall was triggered when the company told FSIS that it had received a consumer complaint regarding pieces of hard plastic and metal that were found in the raw pork chorizo product.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the chorizo away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it, so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.