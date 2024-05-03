Cargill Meat Ground Beef Recalled For E. coli O157:H7

by

Cargill Meat ground beef in several forms is being recalled for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Cargill Meat Solutions of Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

About 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef products are included in this recall. They were produced on April 26 and April 27, 2024. The recalled items include:

2.25 pound plastic-wrapped trays containing “93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

1.33 pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four “PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” on the back of the label.

2.25 pound plastic-wrapped trays containing “85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P.”l.

2.25 pound plastic-wrapped trays containing “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

1.33 pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P.”

1.33 pound plastic-wrapped trays containing four “90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide. You can see pictures of the product labels at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these ground beef items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first. Throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.