Veggies Made Great Broccoli Breakfast Potato Bakes Recalled

Veggies Made Great Broccoli Cheddar Breakfast Potato Bakes is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no mention about any possible illnesses relating to the consumption of this product because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is New Classic Cooking LLC of Avenel, New Jersey.

This product was sent to distribution centers in Colorado, California, and Arizona and then further distributed to stores in New Mexico, California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and Nevada. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Veggies Made Great Broccoli Cheddar Breakfast Potato Bakes in a 36 ounce (2.25 pound) or 1.02 kilogram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 70486300103. The Best if Used by Date is 10/18/25., and the lot code is 11724. This is a frozen product that is individually wrapped in flowrap, There are 18 bakes per box.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.