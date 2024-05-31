New Listeria Outbreak on FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

A new Listeria outbreak has been posted on the FDA’s CORE Investigation Table. And the case count for the Salmonella Africana outbreak that is stil unsolved has increased to 141 patients. There are now four outbreak investigations on the table.

The new Listeria outbreak has sickened at least two people. No recall has been initiated, but the FDA has started traceback. No inspections have begun, and no samples have been collected or analyzed.

The Salmonella Africana outbreak has grown from 100 sick to 141 sick. The only action the FDA has taken so far has been traceback. No food has been linked to this outbreak.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that is allegedly linked to recalled Gibson Farms organic bulk walnuts is unchanged. That outbreak has sickened at least 12 people in two states: California and Washington. Seven patients have been hospitalized, and two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected the company’s facility, and has sampled product. That investigation has not been updated since May 1, 2024.

Finally, the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is linked to Infinite Herbs fresh organic basil has sickened at least 12 people in seven states. That brand of basil, as well as Melissa’s fresh basil, have been recalled in relation to this outbreak.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.