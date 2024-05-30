Fiji Natural Artesian Water Recalled For Manganese and Bacteria

by

Fiji Natural Artesian Water is being recalled because it contains manganese and three bacterial genera. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Natural Waters of Viti Limited of Tavua, Fiji.

Water with high levels of manganese can cause adverse events in some people. This product should not cause serious health events.

The recalled product is Fiji Natural Artesian Water that is in a 500 milliliter bottles that are packaged in a 24 pack container. The case UPC number on the label is 6 32565 00004 3, and the individual bottle UPC number is 6 32565 00001 2. The code information on the water bottles is Nov. 11, 2023, Nov. 12, 2023, Nov. 13, 2023, Nov. 24, 2023, and Nov. 25, 2023. There are about 78,533 cases of this water that are included in this recall.

This water was distributed online and was sold at the retail level in the state of Washington.

If you purchased this water, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.