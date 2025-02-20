Berry Buddies Berries & Pancakes Recalled For Allergens

by

Berry Buddies Berries & Pancakes is being recalled because this product may contain wheat and eggs, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the package label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Naturipe Value Added Fresh LLC of Alma, Georgia.

This product is a bento box snack. There were 694 cases of this product that were distributed to Kroger and Meijer retail stores in these states: Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Minnesota, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled item is Berry Buddies Berries & Pancakes. The product is packaged in a 2.1 ounce (60 gram) colored plastic package marked with lot number 1097901 stamped on the top with an expiration date of 2/25/2025. This product is usually found in the refrigerated section of the stores, in the produce or deli departments.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the incorrect back label was placed on the package. Because of this mistake, the allergens were not listed on the label.

If you purchased this item and you cannot eat wheat or eggs, don’t eat it. You can throw this product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.