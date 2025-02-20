Palm Bites Date Squares Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Palm Bites Date Squares are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Palm Bites Canada.

This product was sold online and was also sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. It may have been sold in other provinces and territories in Canada.

The product was available in two flavors. They are both Palm Bites brand. You can see pictures of the products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

The recalled products include Palm Bites Original Date Squares that are packaged in a white pouch that contains three squares. There is no UPC number for this product. All “PROD DATE” from 24/OC/08 to 25/FE/14 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Chocolate Date Squares that are also packaged in a white pouch that contains three squares each. There is no UPC number for this item either. And all “PROD DATE” from 24/OC/08 to 25/FEB/14 are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the date squares away in as secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these squares, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonelal food poising for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.