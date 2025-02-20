Swiss Chalet Chicken Nuggets Recalled in Canada For Bone

by

Swiss Chalet Chicken Breast Nuggets are being recalled in Canada because they may contain foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of bone. This poses a tooth, mouth, and GI tract injury hazard. Injuries have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Olymel (EST 39B).

This product was sold nationally at the retail level. You can see nmore pictures of the product package at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web page.

The recalled product is Swiss Chalet Chicken Breast Nuggets that are packaged in a 700 gram white box. The brand name is printed on white letters on a red circle, and a picture of the nuggets on a blue plate is on the front. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 066701011479. And the beat before dates for this product are BB 2025 SE 07 and BB 2025 SE 26.

The CFIA is launching a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be posted on the CFIA recall page.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people an’t access the product, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.