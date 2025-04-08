Buy-Low Hummus Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Peanut

by

Buy-Low Hummus and two other brands are being recalled in Canada because they may contain peanut, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanut could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Pattison Food Group Ltd.

These recalled products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon. You can see more pictures of product labels at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products include Buy-Low Hummus sold in British Columbia in six varieties and sizes. All units bearing Best Before 2025/MR/30 up to and including 2025/AL/09 AND where peanut is not declared on the label are included. They are: Hummus in variable size packages with a UPC number that starts with 0 296981, Pesto Hummus in variable size packages with UPC number that starts with 0 232330, Spicy Moroccan Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 270152, Truffle Hummus in variable packages with UPC number starting with 0 255069, Masala Humus in variable packages with UPC number starting with 0 226935, and Tapenade Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 256627.

The Nesters Market Hummus recall includes all units with Best Before 2025/MR/30 up to and including 2025/AL/09 AND where peanut is not declared on the label. They were sold from Nesters Market stores in British Columbia and Alberta. They include Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 296981, Pesto Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 232330, Spicy Moroccan Hummus in variable packages that has a UPC number that starts with 0 270152, Truffle Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 255069, Masala Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 226935, and Tapenade Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 256627.

The Save on Foods Hummus recall includes all units with Best Before 2025/MR/30 up to and including 2025/AL/09 AND where peanut is not declared on the label. They were sold from Save on Foods stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Yukon. They include Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 296981, Pesto Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that begins with 0 232330, Spicy Moroccan Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 270152, Truffle Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 255069, Masala Hummus in variable packages with UPC number that starts with 0 226935, and Tapenade Hummus in variable packages with a UPC number that begins with 0 256627.

If you bought any of these products and are allergic to peanut, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.