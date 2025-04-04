Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce Recalled For Sulfites

by

Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce is being recalled for sulfites, and Swat CHAbanero Sauce is recalled for not declaring aged peppers (red habanero peppers, salt, vinegar) on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is T.W. Garner Food Company of Winston Salem, North Carolina.

People who are sensitive to sulfites may experience symptoms including dermatitis, hives, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can occur. Children with chronic asthma and asthmatics who are dependent on steroids are at greater risk for serious symptoms if they eat foods that contain sulfites.

The recalled products were sold between February 5, 2025 and March 26, 2025. They were shipped to retail stores located in the states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Vermont.

The recalled products are all Texas Pete brand. They include Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce in 2 ounce bottles, with UPC number 0 75500 28125 9 and best by date BB120525, and the same product in 12 ounce jugs with UPC number 0 75500 10028 4 and best if used by 11.07.25.

Also recalled is Sweet CHAbanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce in four package sizes. The 2 ounce bottle has the UPC number 0 75500 53125 5 and best by date code 090427M, and in 2 ounce bottles with UPC number 0 75500 53125 5 and best by date code 082627M.

The same product is packaged in 20 ounce bottles with UPC number 0 75500 00530 5 and best if used by 08-2-27, and in half gallon containers with UPC number 0 75500 00536 7 and best if used by code 07 23 27 T 088224. The best by date is on the top of the side of the 2 ounce bottles, on the back label for the 20 ounce bottles, on top of the cap for the 12 ounce and half gallon jugs.

The company started the recall when they found that products labeled Habanero Buffalo Sauce actually contain Sriracha sauce, which was made with sulfites as a preservative.

If you bought this product and cannot consume sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.