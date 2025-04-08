Johnsonville Cheddar Bratwurst Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Johnsonville Cheddar Bratwurst is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of hard plastic pieces. This poses a tooth injury and choking hazard. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Johnsonville LLC of Momence, Illinois.

About 22,672 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The bratwurst was produced on February 5, 2025. The recalled product is 19 ounce sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst.” The package code is B9FOD.

This item has the establishment number “Est. 1647” stamped on the front of the label. The bratwurst was shipped to retail locations in these states: Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received two consumer complaints about finding hard plastic pieces in the sausage. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you bought this product.

If you did buy it, do not eat it. You can throw the bratwurst away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.