Ceder’s Non-Alcoholic Beverages Recalled in Canada For Mold

by

Ceder’s Non-Alcoholic Beverages are being recalled in Canada for mold. This is primarily a spoilage issue. Mold will most likely not make you very sick, but it can cause illness. People with chronic health issues and those who are immunocompromised can develop a more serious illness if they consume certain types of mold. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Dovetail Collections.

These products were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled products include Ceder’s Classic Distilled Non-Alcoholic beverage that is packaged in 500 milliliter bottles. The UPC number is 5 060590 390009, and the codes are L4081B2; L4225B2; L3320B2; and L4282B2. Also recalled is Ceder’s Crisp Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit in 500 milliliter bottles. The UPC number is 5 060590 390023.and the codes are L4080B2; L4135B2; L4278B2; and L5020B2.

Ceder’s Wild Distilled Non-Alcoholic beverages are also recalled. They are packaged in 500 milliliter bottles with codes L4282B2; L4222B2; L4079B2; and L4281B2. And finally, Ceder’s Rose Distilled Non-Alcoholic is included. It is also packaged in a 500 milliliter bottle, with UPC number 5 060590 390092, and codes L4032B2; L4221B2; L4276B2; L4135B2; and L4277B2. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the notice.

If you bought any of these products, don’t drink them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.