iHerb California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements Recalled

iHerb California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements are being recalled because the packaging violates the federal standard for child resistant packaging. No reports of illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is iHerb LLC, doing business as Madre Labs LLC, of Irvine, California.

The recalled products include California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements: Daily Prenatal Multi, Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, and Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin. They contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottles and blister packs are not child proof.

The California Gold Nutrition Daily Prenatal Multivitamin bottles are white with a white lid and a gold border label. The bottle contains 60 fish gelatin softgel dietary supplements.

The California Gold Nutrition Women’s Multivitamin and Women’s 50+ Multivitamin both have dark purple packaging with a gold border label. Both products contain 60 capsules in foil within the packaging. The following batch numbers and expiration dates for the products are printed on the back of the package near the bottom of package/sleeve:

For the Daily Prenatal Multi, the batch code and expiration date pairs are 2307050A, 2404096A, 2411100A and 08/2025, 05/2026, 11/2026. For the Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, the pairs are V0532, V0533 and 11/2026, 07/2026. And for the Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin the pairs are V0534, V0536 and 07/2026, 11/2026.

These supplements were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and other websites from January 2019 through April 2025 for between $8.00 and $18.00.

If you bought these products, secure them out of the sight and reach of children. Contact iHerb for a refund and information about how to safely discard the packaging and the products. To receive a refund, email the company with the subject line: “Iron Supplement Refund” and your name, the product name, quantity ordered, and evidence of destruction.