Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water Recalled For Pseudomonas

by

Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water is being recalled because it is contaminated with Pseudomonas. This pathogen can cause a range of symptoms in the GI tract including bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Coca-Cola Company of Atlanta, Georgia.

This product was sold in the states of Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, and Texas at the retail level. The recalled product is Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water that is packaged in 16.9 fluid ounce (500 milliliter) bottles. The case UPC number for this product is 0 21136 18062, and the bottle UPC number is 0 21136 18061 9. The lot numbers are Lot #11 A 2543, Lot #12 A 2543, and Lot #13 A 2541. This product was made in Mexico.

The recall was triggered when the firm was notified by their distributor that the product that had been placed on hold was released and shipped to customers. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not drink it. Do not pour it down the drain. You can throw the water away in a s secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.