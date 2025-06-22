Health Alert For Thompson’s B-K Sauces For Lack of Inspection

by

A public health alert is being issued by the USDA for Thompson’s B-K Sauces for lack of inspection. The producer does not have a federal grant of inspection. A health alert was issued instead of a recall because the company was unavailable to confirm their actions to remove these products from the marketplace. There have been no confirmed reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these sauces.

The recalled products are 16 ounce jars of Thompson’s B-K Spanish Sauce, and 16 ounce jars of Thompson’s B-K Spicey Coney Sauce. They were sold to distributors and retail locations in the states of Illinois and Indiana, and were also sold in certain farmers markets.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities at a retail location in Roann, Indiana. FSIS investigators found these thermally-processed meat sauce products for sale without a federal mark of inspection. You can see more pictures of these items at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ refrigerators, freezers, or pantries. Please check to see if you bought these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.