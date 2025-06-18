KICIMPRO Kitchen Faucets Recalled For Lead Content

by

KICIMPRO Kitchen Faucets are being recalled for lead content. The recall notice states, “The recalled faucets were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants and young children.” No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Kaipingshikemuyulinweiyushiyeyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Amazon seller Kicimpro. The faucets were manufactured in China.

This recall involves KICIMPRO kitchen faucets with model number KM800-01-06BN. The faucets are brushed nickel, single-handle kitchen faucets with a pull-down detachable spray and single-hole installation.

Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for “Kicimpro” and “kitchen faucet” and looking for a description including pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, high-arc, single-handle sink faucet with water lines, commercial modern RV stainless steel, grifos de cocina. They were sold on Amazon from January 2024 through May 2025 for about $35.00.

Please check to see if you bought these faucets. If you did, stop using them or, until the faucets can be replaced, only consume water from them after running them for a full 15 seconds.

If you did buy this faucet, contact Kicimpro about disposal and a refund. Consumers will need to provide a photograph of disposal and their order number to receive the refund. Kicimpro is contacting all known purchasers directly.