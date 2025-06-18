Marketside Chicken Alfredo Associated with Listeria Outbreak

by

Marketside Chicken Alfredo and Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo are associated with a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, according to a recall notice for the products posted by the USDA. Nothing has been posted yet by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The recalling firm is FreshRealm.

The outbreak has sickened at least 17 people in 13 states. As of June 17, 2025, there have been three reported deaths and one fetal loss that are associated with this outbreak. We do not know where the patients live or how many of them have been hospitalized, or their age range. The outbreak occurred from August 2024 through May 2025.

The provenance of the bacteria is complicated. The same outbreak strain was isolated from all of the patients. And the same outbreak strain was isolated from a routine chicken fettuccine Alfredo sample that was collected by FSIS in a FreshRealm establishment in March 2025. That lot was held during sampling, was destroyed, and never entered the marketplace.

More investigations at that establishment have not identified the source of the contamination. But purchase records from two patients traced the chicken fettuccine Alfredo products they bought to FreshRealm establishments. Two more ill people described chicken fettuccine Alfredo products they bought before getting sick. FSIS identified products produced by FreshRealm that matched the descriptions during follow-up at the retail stores where they shopped.

Public health officials are trying to identified whether a specific ingredient in the product may be the source of this Listeria monocytogenes strain.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented clients in Listeria monocytogenes lawsuits and families in wrongful death lawsuits, said, “We are glad that this outbreak was announced, given the long illness onset timeframe. We hope that FSIS and the CDC can pinpoint the source of the pathogen.”

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you bought these products. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the Marketside Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo away in a secure trash can, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.