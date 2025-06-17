ALDI Welby Vitamin B Gummies Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

by

ALDI Welby Vitamin B Gummies, Berkely Jensen, and VitaGlobe Vitamin B Gummies are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they consume these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Vita Warehouse Corporation.

These items were sold at ALDI and BJ’s retail stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Aldi.us, bjs.com, vitaglobe.com, and Amazon.

The recalled products are Aldi Welby Vitamin B gummies that are packaged in a clear bottle with a white cap, with green, red, and white labeling. The UPC number is 4099100290868, the lot number is 248046601, and the expiration date is 10/2026. Also recalled is Berkley Jensen Vitamin B. Gummies packaged in a clear bottle with a white cap, with red and pink labeling. The UPC number is 888670132487, the lot code is 248046601, and the expiration date is 10/2026.

Finally, VitaGlobe Vitamin B Gummies are recalled. They are also packaged in a clear bottle with a white cap, with white and red labeling. The UPC number is 850005214670, the lot number is 248046601, and the expiration date is 10/2026. The lot number and expiration dates are printed on the bottom of the bottles. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The product has a “does not contain peanuts” statement. The recall was triggered when ALDI conducted routine testing to verify the accuracy of that allergen-related claim. One test result indicated the potential presence of peanuts. Internal testing conducted by Vita Warehouse Group verified the absence of peanuts in the product, but the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

If you bought any of those products with those UPC numbers, lot code, and expiration date, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.