Ocean Mama Seafood Deveined Raw Shrimp Recalled in Canada

Ocean Mama Seafood Deveined Raw Shrimp is being recalled in Canada because it contains 3-amino-2-oxazolidinone, which s a metabolite of an antibiotic. This compound is classified as a “Warning” substance under the under the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) and can cause skin and eye irritation as well as being a respiratory irritant. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injures have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The recalled item is Ocean Mama Seafood Easy Peel, Deveined, Shell On Raw Shrimp that is 26/30 count (26 to 30 shrimp per pound). The shrimp is packaged in a 907 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 74718 00036 8. And the codes on this product are Ref No.: F 10/ 1464.

There is no best by date for this item and no picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the shrimp away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

 

 

