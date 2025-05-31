Glenwood Teriyaki Beef Jerky Slab Recalled For Chloramphenicol

by

Glenwood Teriyaki Beef Jerky Slab is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with chloramphenicol, an antibiotic. This compound is only available through prescription and has side effects that can include aplastic anemia, bone marrow suppression, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and mental confusion. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Glenwood Snacks, LLC.

This product was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions and was also sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Glenwood Teriyaki Beef Jerky Slab that is packaged in a 12 x 45 gram container. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 94321 32051 0. The best by date is 11/12/25, and the code for this product is D31724.

If you purchased this item, do not sell or serve it to others and do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store or distributor where you bought it for a full refund.