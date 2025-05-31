Bedner Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 45

by

The Bedner cucumber Salmonella outbreak has now sickened at least 45 people and hospitalized 16, according to the CDC. Those patients live in 18 states. That’s an increase of 19 more patients, three more states, and seven more hospitalizations since the last update was released on May 19, 2025.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (7), Illinois (4), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (2), North Carolina (3), New York (3), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (3), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3). The patient age range is from 2 to 84 years, and illness onset dates range from April 2, 2025 to May 10, 2025. Sixteen people have been hospitalized. The states with new patients are Georgia, Indiana, and Massachusetts.

There have been many recalls of Bedner cucumbers and secondary recalls of products made with those cucumbers during the last few days. You can see the list of recalls at the FDA web site.

Eight of the patients took a cruise departing from Florida in the week before they got sick; three people were on the same ship. In all, patients were on six different cruise ships that departed between March 30 and April 12, 2025.

Of the 26 people who have been interviewed, 89% said they ate cucumbers, which was higher than the number reported on the FoodNet Population Survey for the same time period. And patient isolates were tested using whole genome sequencing. They are all closely related genetically, which suggests the patients got sick from eating the same food.

The FDA inspected Bedner Farms in April 2025 and took environmental samples. One of those samples tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Montevideo.

Other environmental samples were positive for other strains of Salmonella, which matched other isolates in the National Center for Biotechnology information’s database. The CDC is working to see if more human illnesses match those additional strains.

If you or a loved one ate cucumbers and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of the Bedner cucumber Salmonella outbreak.