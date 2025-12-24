Olympia Provisions Holiday Kielbasa Recalled For Metal

by

Olympia Provisions Holiday Kielbasa is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. About 1930 pounds of this ready to eat sausage are included in this recall.

The kielbasa was produced on October 14, 2025. The recalled item is 16 ounce vacuum sealed plastic packages containing one fully cooked Olympia Provisions Uncured Holiday Kielbasa with the best if used by date 02/19/26 that is stamped on the side of the label.

The product has the establishment number EST. 39928 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations in the states of California, Oregon, and Washington. It was also available nationwide through online direct to consumer sales. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.