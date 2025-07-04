Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kraft Heinz Food Company of Newberry, South Carolina.

About 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products are included in this recall. The turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025 through June 11, 2025. The recalled products are:

12 ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and UPC number “071871548601” printed on the packaging under the barcode,”use by” dates ranging from “18 JUL 2025” to “02 AUG 2025,” and lot code “RS40.”

36 ounce packages containing three 12 ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548748” printed under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging from “23 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

48 ounce packages containing four 12 ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and UPC number “071871548793” printed on the packaging under the barcode and “use by” dates ranging from “18 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

These items have the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. They were sold at the retail level nationwide. Some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to thoroughly reheat it because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the turkey bacon away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.