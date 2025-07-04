by

Get these Fourth of July food safety tips from the USDA for a happy and safe holiday. This is high season for summer grilling, and there are some things you need to know to keep family and guests healthy.

Food safety starts with handling food. If you purchased frozen food, especially meats, for your party, make sure that you thaw beef, poultry, or fish in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in a microwave. Never thaw food on the counter. And remember that when thawing with cold water or the microwave oven, the food must be cooked immediately.

Check the package to see if the food is pre-browned or browned but not fully cooked. Some of these foods can seem cooked, but they must be treated as raw food and cooked to a safe final internal temperature. Any product labeled “Cook and Serve,” “Ready-to-Cook” and “Oven Ready” must be fully cooked before eating.

Marinating meats can add flavor and tenderness to your meal. But perishable foods must always be marinated in the refrigerator, never on the counter. Use a food safe container or resealable plastic bag for marinating; put the bag into a baking dish to avoid spilling. And never reuse marinade that has touched raw meat or poultry unless it has been boiled first to kill pathogens.

When you cook, remember to never partially cook food and hold it for finishing later. This puts food in the danger zone of 40° F to 140°F too many times.

Color is not a reliable indicator of doneness. Always use a reliable and accurate food thermometer to cook foods to safe final internal temperatures. For beef, pork, lamb, and veal steaks, roasts, and chops, the temp is 145°F. For seafood, it is 145°F. For ground beef, pork, lamb, and veal, 160°F. And for all poultry products, both whole and ground, the safe temperature is 165°F.

Finally, respect that danger zone. Bacteria can double in number in that zone. Perishable foods should be refrigerated after two hours off the grill or out of the fridge. That time drops to one hour when the ambient air temperature is above 90°F. Keep hot foods hot using chafing dishes or slow cookers, and keep cold foods cold using bowls of ice or keep them in a cooler with ice packs.

