Ramsey’s Diner Missy’s Pies Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 10

A Ramsey’s Diner Missy’s Pies Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 10 people, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department was told about the illnesses on June 27, 2025.

No specific ingredient has been singled out as the cause of these illnesses, but each patient had eaten at least one meal at different Ramsey’s Diner locations between June 17 and June 20, 2025. Each person ate different entrees, but all consumed either a custard based pie topped with meringue or a cheesecake; they were made with eggs. Samples of pies and eggs have been collected for testing.

The patients live in these counties in Kentucky: Fayette County (4), Jessamine County (2), Mercer County (2), Fleming County (1), and one out of state resident. The patient age range was not included, and there is no mention if anyone has been hospitalized. The county has compiled a questi0nnaire to help solve this outbreak. If you ate food or pies from Ramsey’s Diner or Missy’s Pies since June 25, 2025 and have been ill, please fill it out and submit it.

Public health officials are working with Ramsey’s Diner and Missy’s Pies to discard any pies that were onsite. Thorough cleaning of the common kitchen where the pies were made was completed and the establishment was allowed to prepare lower risk items such as shelf stable fruit pies and other pies which do not use eggs.

The symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning usually occur 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. If you have been experiencing those symptoms after eating pies at Ramsey’s Diner, see your doctor. You may be part of this Ramsey’s Diner Missy’s Pies Salmonella outbreak.