Publix Maple Walnut Coffee Cake Recalled For Walnuts

by

Publix Maple Walnut Coffee Cake is being recalled because it contains walnuts that are not declared on the ingredient label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The James Skinner LLC.

The problem is that the Walnut Coffee Cake was labeled with the Raspberry Coffee Cake information, which declares “PROCESSED ON EQUIPMENT THAT ALSO PROCESSES ALMONDS, PECANS AND WALNUTS” but does not include walnuts in the ingredient list.

The product has visible walnuts on top of the cake and a brown maple topping. The problem was discovered by a retail store employee who saw the walnuts on the product and noticed that it had the incorrect label.

This item was shipped to Publix retail stores in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The recalled product is Publix Maple Walnut Coffee Cake that is packaged in a clear plastic clamshell package that weighs 14 ounces. The lot code on the label is 5309, and the SKU number is 54591. The date of manufacture is 11/5/25.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.