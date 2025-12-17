Conah Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in California For Listeria

by

Conah Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in California for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc. of City of Industry, California.

The recalled mushrooms were sold in the state of California at the retail level between October 21 and November 21, 2025. The recalled product is Conah Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 150 gram clear plastic package with a green label and dark blue bottom. The UPC number that is stamped on the back label is 851511007756.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. If you froze the mushrooms for later use, remember that Listeria bacteria can survive the freezing process.

You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the package, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, especially if they were eaten raw, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.