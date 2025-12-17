La Guadalupana Mild Pork Tamales Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

La Guadalupana Mild Pork Tamales are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, in the form of cheese, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to cheese, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is La Guadalupana Foods of Chicago, Illinois.

The problem is that bean, cheese, and jalapeño tamales were mislabeled as pork tamales. The fully cooked tamales were produced on October 7, 2025. The recalled product is 0.9 pound plastic-lined boxes containing 50 frozen tamales and labeled as “La Guadalupana MILD PORK TAMALES Wrapped in Corn Husks,” with pack date “10/07/25” and best buy date “10/08/26” represented on the label.

This item has the establishment number EST. 21094 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in the states of Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan.

The recall was triggered when a restaurant notified the company that they had found the cheese tamales inside a carton that was labeled pork tamales.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. Do not serve or sell it to others. You can throw the tamales away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them, or contact your distributor for a full refund.