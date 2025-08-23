Recall of Great Value Shrimp for Cesium-137 Updated

by

The recall of Great Value Shrimp for possible Cesium-137 contamination has been updated with more information. The recalling firm is Beaver Street Fisheries of Jacksonville, Florida. This is a precautionary measure and the recommended action in the FDA advisory statement.

The frozen shrimp was distributed in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. It was sold in select Walmart stores from July 28, 2025 to August 8, 2025. No illnesses have been reported to date.

No product has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137. The issue is that the shrimp is from PG. Bahari Makmur Sejati, whose products are on an Import Alert.

The recalled product is Great Value Frozen Raw Shrimp EZ-Peel & Deveined Tail-On. There are 21 to 25 shrimp per pound. The shrimp are packaged in a plastic bag. The lot code for all products is 8005540-1 and the best by date for all of them is 3/15/2027. The UPC numbers on the label are 078742133898, 078742133898, and 078742133898.

If you purchased these shrimp with those UPC numbers and lot code, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them or wrapping them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.