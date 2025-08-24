More Products Made With Pistachios Recalled in Canada

by

More products made with pistachios are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall was triggered during an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency into a Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios. The recalling firms are Alkadour Sweets, Mr. Kaak, and Kamo Bakery.

These recalled products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. They include Alkadour Sweets Pistachio Baklava sold in containers that held 5 or 12 pieces. There is no UPC number for this product. The baklava was sold up to and including June 10, 2025. It was sold at these Alkadour Sweets locations: Carlingwood Shopping Centre at 2121 Carling Avenue in Ottawa, Ontario; Bayshore Shopping Centre at 100 Bayshore Drive in Ottawa; and Billings Bridge Shopping Centre at 2269 Riverside Drive in Ottawa.

Also recalled is Alkadour Sweets Pistachio Butter Cookies that are sold as 12 pieces per packages. There is no UPC number, and these cookies were also sold up to and including June 10, 2025. They were sold at the same locations as the Pistachio Baklava at Alkadour Sweets locations..

Baklava is recalled. It is packaged in 300 gram containers, with no UPC number. It was sold up to and including August 8, 2025 from Mr. Kaak, located at 1020 Pleasant Park Road in Ottawa, Ontario. Baklava was also sold in 600 gram containers, up to and including August 8, 2025, from the same store.

Finally, Pistachio Baklava, that was sold in variable size containers because it was clerked served, is included in this recall. It was sold from April 7, 2025 too August 11, 2025 inclusive, from Kamo Bakery, located at 5552 Victoria Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia.

If you purchased any of these pastries, do not eat them. If you froze them for later use, discard those as well; Salmonella bacteria can survive the freezing process. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these pastries, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.