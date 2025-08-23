Blue Bell Recalls Moo-liennium Ice Cream For Incorrect Package

by

Blue Bell is recalling Moo-liennium Ice Cream because it was packed in the wrong package. The ice cream was mistakenly packed in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons with a Moo-liennium Crunch Lid. The package does not state that the ice cream contains walnuts, almonds, and pecans. Anyone who is allergic to those tree nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Blue Bell Ice Cream of Brenham, Texas.

The Moo-liennium Crunch Ice Cream was mistakenly packaged in a half gallon Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container which does not declare the tree nut allergens. The lid is the Moo-liennium Crunch Ice Cream lid. The incorrect packages have this code on the top of the half gallon lid: 061027524. They were sold at the retail level in these states: Arkansas, Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia.

The recall was triggered when a Blue Bell employee discovered the incorrect packaging on two half gallon containers while restocking a retailer. No other incorrect packaging has bren discovered or reported to date.

If you bought this product and are allergic to one or any of those tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.