Great Value Shrimp Recalled For Possible Radioactivity

Great Value Shrimp imported from Indonesia by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati is being recalled for possible radioactivity. The shrimp was sold at Walmart stores in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

At this time, no shrimp that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered U.S. commerce. The FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by Customer and Border Production. The FDA has determined that product from that company violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetics Act because it has been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions.

The recalled products include:

Great Value brand frozen raw white Vannamei shrimp in 2 pound bags, with item code 7383108, lot code 8005540-1, and Best by Date 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw white Vannamei shrimp, in 2 pound bags, with item code 7383108, lot code 8005538-1, and Best by Date 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw white Vannamei shrimp in 2 pound bags, with item code 7383108, lot code 8005539-1, and Best by Date 3/15/2027.

Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium that is man-made through nuclear reactions and because it is widespread worldwide, trace amounts of Cs-137 can be found in the environment. After being alerted to the contamination of shipping containers detected by Customs and Border Patrol, FDA initiated sampling of products which included five different shrimp products from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati: one was a sample of frozen breaded shrimp. FDA’s laboratory confirmation of Cs-137 in the breaded shrimp had detectable levels of Cs-137 present at 68.48 Bq/kg +/- 8.25 Bq/kg. There was no detectable Cs-137 in the other products tested, but this does not rule out contamination.

The FDA has posted a new import alert for products from this company, and they have been added to the red list because of this radioactivity contamination. No implicated shrimp products can enter U.S. commerce until the company resolves the conditions that caused the appearance of the violation.

If you bought this shrimp, do not eat it. Contact your community waste removal to find out how to dispose of this product. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.