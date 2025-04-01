Royal Gourmet Foods Hummus Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

by

Royal Gourmet Foods Hummus in eight flavors is being recalled in Canada because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Royal Gourmet Foods Ltd.

These products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled products are all Royal Gourmet Foods brand. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

The recalled items include Hummus in 227 gram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00001 0 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; Hummus in 454 gram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00083 6 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; Hummus in 5 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00005 8 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; Hummus in 8 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00033 1 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; and Hummus in 15 kilogram containers with no UPC number and code 31 MAR 2025.

Pesto Hummus is included in this recall. It is packaged in 227 gram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00022 5 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; Pesto Hummus in 5 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00028 7 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; and Pesto Hummus in 8 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00027 0 and code 07 APR 2025.

Moroccan Hummus in 227 gram containers is recalled, with UPC number 1 85476 00007 2 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; and Moroccan Hummus in 5 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00003 4 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025.

Truffle Hummus in 227 gram packages with UPC number 1 85476 00038 6 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025 is also recalled, along with Truffle Hummus in 5 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00039 3 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; Truffle Hummus in 10 kilogram containers with no UPC number and code 07 APR 2025; and Truffle Hummus in 15 kilogram containers with no UPC number and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025.

Also recalled is Marsala Hummus in 5 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00012 6 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; Hummus Tapenade in 5 kilogram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00095 9 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; 3 Layer Hummus in 370 gram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00703 3 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025; and Hummus Trio in 370 gram containers with UPC number 1 85476 00059 1 and codes 31 MAR 2025 and 07 APR 2025.

If you purchased any of these products and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.