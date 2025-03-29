by

Some of The Bakery Group Breads are being recalled because they may contain milk, soy, and Yellow #5 food coloring that are not listed on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is The Bakery Group of Dallas, Texas.

The recalled products are Dense Brioche Pullman Loaves and Brioche HB Buns. there are 629 cases of the Loaves included in this recall, and 104 cases of the buns. They were sold to Ben E. Keith of Fort Worth, Texas and Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Store in Dallas, Texas. You can see more pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are The Bakery Group breads Dense Brioche Pullman Loaves with number 654203, and 4.5 inch Brioche HB Buns with number 54500. The improper labels were applied to these two products that were produced for distribution from December 24, 2025 to March 12, 20252. There are seven loaves in a case, and 48 buns in a case.

They are packaged in a brown box with the Ben E. Keith label on the case. The loaves sold to Rodeo Goat Casa Linda are in a brown box with the Rodeo Goat Casa Linda label.

The recall was triggered after a routine inspection by the State of Texas Health and Human Services found that the products did not have a containment statement on the label. The problem was caused by human error in the label and packaging department.

If you purchased these items and you cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the bread away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.