Recall of Chomps Beef Sticks Updated With Another Product

by

The recall of Chomps Beef Sticks for foreign material contamination has been updated with the addition of another product. The foreign material is pieces of metal. No confirmed reports of injury have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Idaho Smokehouse Partners of Shelley, Idaho.

The original recall was for 1.15 ounce vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD,” with an expiration date of 02-10-2026. The packages are red with white and black printing. The lot code that is printed on the label is 25016.

The newly recalled product is 13.8 ounce plastic bags that each contain 12 1.15-ounce vacuum sealed packages of Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild. The bags have the establishment number V2059 and LOT: 622025016, with expiration date 02-10-2026 printed on the bags. The individual sticks are marked as above.

These packages were shipped to distribution centers in the states of California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Washington for further distribution to retail locations nationwide.

Please check your pantry to see if you have these recalled products. If you did buy them, do not eat them. You can throw the beef sticks away in a s secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.