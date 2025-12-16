Ukrop’s Decorated Pound Cakes Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Ukrop’s Decorated Pound Cakes are being recalled because they contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cakes. The recalling firm is Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods of Richmond, Virginia.

These cakes were sold at Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores with 28 locations in Virginia and West Virginia, and at Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia. You can see more pictures of the recalled cakes at the FDA web site.

The recalled cakes include an 8″ Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Pink Roses in a 44 ounce package with UPC number 72252591452 sold at Kroger Mid-Atlantic & Ukrop’s Market Hall stores. Also recalled is an 8″ Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Red Roses packaged in a 44 ounce container with UPC number 72252591456, also sold at sold at Kroger Mid-Atlantic & Ukrop’s Market Hall stores.

And the 6″ Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Red Roses is included in this recall. It has the UPC number 72252591820 and is packaged in a 33 ounce container. It was sold at Ukrop’s Market Hall. Finally, 6″ Pound Cake with Buttercream Icing/Confetti, also in 33 ounce containers, is recalled. The UPC number is 72252591849 and it was sold at Ukrop’s Market Hall. The best by date for these cakes is 12/15/2025 only.

If you bought any of these cakes and are allergic to soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.