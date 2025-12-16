Suzanna’s Kitchen Cooked Breaded Chicken Recalled For Soy

by

Suzanna’s Kitchen Cooked Breaded Chicken is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Suzanna’s Kitchen of Suwanee, Georgia.

About 62,550 pounds of fully cooked, bone-in chicken products are included in this recall. The 8 piece cut, bone-on portions were produced on October 16, 2025. The recalled product is 18 pound cases containing four units of Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Portions with case code P-1380 126237 B30851 23:11 K04 printed on the side of the package.

This item has the establishment number P-1380 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the side of the package. The chicken was shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the company notified the USDA that they had found chicken containing soy that was mislabeled with a non-allergen containing product code.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it if you are allergic to soy, and do not sell or serve it to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can call your distributor and arrange a return for a refund.