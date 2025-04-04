Vivitar Blender Bottles Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

Vivitar Blender Bottles are being recalled because they pose a laceration hazard. The blender’s blades can continue to operate when the bottle isn’t attached to the blender. The firm has received one report where the consumer was able to remove the bottle from the base while the blades were engaged. No injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is the importer, Sakar International Inc., of Edison, New Jersey. The blenders were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Vivitar Blender Bottles. The bottles are made of clear plastic and have a white plastic base with a white top. “VIVITAR,” “Description: Blender Bottle,” “ITEM: ES15-BB-TA” and “MID #5220824” are printed on a sticker located under the white plastic base of the bottle. “MID #5220824″is also stamped on the underside of the white plastic base.

This item was sold at Target stores nationwide and online at the Target web site from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $5.00.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Contact Sakar for instructions about how to receive a full refund in the form of a $5.00 gift card or a check. A pre-paid return shipping label will be sent to you. The recalled blender must be returned to Sakar to receive the refund. Proof of purchase is not required. Do not return this blender to Target stores.