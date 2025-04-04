Aladdin Foods Lean Ground Beef Recalled For E. coli O103

by

Aladdin Foods Lean Ground Beef is being recalled in Canada for possible E. coli O103 contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Aladdin’s Food.

This beef was distributed in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Aladdin Foods Lean Ground Beef that is packaged in variable size containers. The beef is on a styrofoam base with clear plastic overwrap. There is no UPC number for this product.

The codes on the ground beef are BEST BEFORE FE.28.25

PACKED ON: FE.24.25. It was sold at Aladdin’s Food which is located at 9A-611 Wonderland Road North in London, Ontario.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you bought this ground beef. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this ground beef, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli food poisoning illness for the next 10 days, especially if the beef was not cooked to 160°F before consumption. If you do get sick, see your doctor. Some people with this infection can develop HUS, especially children under the age of five. If anyone you know develops the symptoms of HUS, see a doctor immediately.