Panaderia Quesadilla de Queso Bread Recalled For Milk

Panaderia Quesadilla de Queso Bread is being recalled because it was made with milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Panaderia Salvadorena Inc., of Providence, Rhode Island.

This item was distributed through direct delivery in the states of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The recalled product is Panaderia Quesadilla de Queso Bread that is packaged in a 14 ounce clear plastic package. The name of the product is on the top. The expiration date for this item is 06/27/2025 or before. You can see more pictures of this product at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when inspectors from the Rhode Island Department of Health found that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. It listed only sour cream and butter.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the bread away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.