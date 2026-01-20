January 20, 2026

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Recalls / Arbutus Farms Kitchen Vietnamese Slaw Base Recalled For Wheat

Arbutus Farms Kitchen Vietnamese Slaw Base Recalled For Wheat

January 19, 2026 by

Arbutus Farms Kitchen Vietnamese Slaw Base is being recalled in Canada because it may contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat protein, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Arbutus Farms Kitchen Vietnamese Slaw Base Recalled For Wheat

The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with  the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jade Fine Foods Ltd. doing business as Arbutus Foods.

This product was sold to warehouse in the  province of British Columbia. The recalled product is Jade Fine Foods & Packaging/Arbutus Farms Kitchen Vietnamese Slaw Noodle Base that is packaged in 1.2 kilogram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 66359 54730 8.

The best before dates for this product are 25DE13, 25DE15, 25DE19, 25DE20, 25DE25, 25DE27, 25DE29, and 26JA02. And the batch numbers are 225866, 226035, 226145, 226187, 226358, 226473, 226648, and 226749 (where wheat is not declared).

If you bought this product and cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it and do not sell or serve it to others. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return it to your supplier for a refund.

Filed Under: News, Recalls Tagged With: , ,
Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.