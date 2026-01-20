Recall of Frigidaire Minifridges For Burn Hazard Expanded

by

The recall of Frigidaire Minifridges for possible burn hazard has been expanded to include another model number. The original recall for mini fridges with model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175 took place in July 2025. Back then there was more than $700,000 in property damage reported. The importer is Curtis International of Canada, and the manufacturer is ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Co. Ltd., of China. The mini fridges were manufactured in China.

The problem is that the appliance’s internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.

The newly recalled product is Frigidaire Minifridge Model number EFMIS121. The serial numbers for this item range from A2001 to A2310. About 330,000 of these mini fridges are included in the recall. Frigidaire is printed on the front of the units. The mini fridges were sold in the color red at Target stores nationwide and online at the Target web site from January 2020 through October 2023 for around $30.00.

Curtis International has received at least six reports of this model catching fire, with property damage. The amount of damages was not named in the recall notice.

If you bought this fridge, immediately stop using it. Follow the instructions to register for a refund at the Curtis International web site. Unplug and cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent market on the front door of the unit. Dispose of the fridge in accordance with state and local regulations.