Recall of Ambriola Cheeses For Listeria Updated With More Info

The recall of Ambriola Cheeses for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been updated with more information. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ambriola Company of West Caldwell, New Jersey.

These cheeses were available for purchase at retail stores nationwide between November 30, 2025 and November 25, 2025. The new information is in bold below.

The recalled products sold by exact weight with updated information are:

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romane in 8 ounce cups with Floor Display Shipper Dated Production with expiration dates 04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, and 04/17/26; and Regular Stock Dated Product with expiration dates 05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26, 05/12/26, 05/14/26, and 05/17/26.

All of the remaining information in the original recall notice is correct. No other Ambriola, Locatelli, Member’s Mark, Pinna, or boar’s Head cheese products are included in this recall. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not eat them, even if you are going to use them in cooking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first wrapping or double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

If you consumed any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.