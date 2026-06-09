Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage recalled For Undeclared Pork

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Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage that was sold at Costco stores is being recalled because pork links may have been included in the packages. There are people who can’t eat pork who need to be aware of this issue. This is not a food safety situation. The recall notice stated that this was an isolated event and only affected sausage packages with a use buy date of April 29, 2027.

You can find the use by date at the top left corner on the front of the package. The chicken sausage has the Costco item number 1211239. The plastic pouch weights 48 ounces, or three pounds. There is a yellow banner on top of the package, and a picture of the sausages in the middle, with black printing. The Jones Dairy Farm logo is on the front of the package inside a green border. The sausages were for sale at Costco stores from May 1, 2026 through May 28, 2026.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume pork, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the Costco store where you bought it for a full refund.